Kartik Aaryan Warns Fans About COVID-19 Outbreak Again In A Quirky Style; Check Post

With the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases again, Bollywood stars have been spreading the message of masking up and taking precautions. With strict restrictions being imposed in certain states and governments working strongly to prevent the spread, actor Kartik Aaryan sent a message to all fans in a quirky way.

The 31-year-old actor who received raved reviews for his latest release Dhamaka on Netflix has been shooting for his next film Shehzada alongside his Luka Chuppi co-actor Kriti Sanon. The Ram Madhvani directorial premiered on November 19 on the streaming giant. Kartik Aaryan's Dhamaka sees him take on the role of a news anchor, Arjun Pathak, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan warns fans against third wave in quirky way

The Love Aaj Kal actor took to Instagram and shared a BTS picture from Dhamaka sets where he can be seen all masked up as he sits in front of a mic. Kartik Aaryan requested his fans to mask up as the third wave might be just around the corners and the cases have started to show a steep rise. The actor while captioning the post, rephrased his famous dialogue from the film and wrote, “Main hoon Arjun Pathak, aur sach yeh hai ki - It's coming again. #maskup.” The picture showed him dressed in casuals as he sits in front of a mic of the recording studio while shooting for Dhamaka.

Meanwhile, the film has bagged a position among the top five action films recommended by The New York Times. The actor had earlier posted a screenshot of the page of the publication and mentioned he was 'overwhelmed' by what had happened. The actor wrote, "What a list to be on!". Aaryan had also mentioned that he had watched several films recommended by the publication and wrote, "Have watched so many of The New York Times recommendations for world cinema. Overwhelmed." He also added a heart emoticon and was overjoyed by the news.

COVID cases in India

India has recorded 781 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus across 21 states and UTs so far out of which 241 people have recovered or migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. Delhi recorded the maximum number of 238 cases followed by Maharashtra at 167, Gujarat 73, Kerala 65, and Telangana 62. With 9,195 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,48,08,886, while the active cases increased to 77,002, according to the data updated at 8 am. The death toll has climbed to 4,80,592 with 302 fresh fatalities, the data stated.

(Image: Instagram/KartikAaryan)