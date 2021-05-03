Kartik Aaryan Waves At Fans From The Balcony Of His Apartment; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted on his balcony as the paparazzi had gathered outside his apartment. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle, the actor can be seen waving at a few fans and pap members while using his phone simultaneously. Kartik Aaryan has lately been in the news after he opted out of Dostana 2, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in a key role.

Kartik Aaryan greets fans from the balcony

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently greeted his fans through the balcony of his home after being away from the limelight for over a week. In the video shared by the paps, the actor is seen standing on the balcony of his house while speaking on the phone. He is spotted waving at a few people who are right outside his apartment while flashing a bright smile for them. Kartik Aaryan also shows off the ‘peace sign’ before walking back into the room.

In the short clip shared, Kartik Aaryan can be seen dressed casually in a simple grey T-shirt while his hair has been left free in a messy style. The social media post also suggests that he is standing on the balcony because of internet issues in his apartment. In the caption, Viral Bhayani has mentioned that Kartik Aaryan has been waiting to take his luxurious vehicle out on a ride. Have a look at the video shared on Instagram here.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has lately been working on a dramatic thriller film titled Dhamaka. The film is being directed by Ram Madhavi and had has been in the production stage for the last few months. He has also been working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which has been scheduled to release in November 2021. The film is being directed by Anees Bazmee and also stars leading ladies like Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. Rajpal Yadav’s iconic character, Chote Pandit, is also expected to return in the second instalment.

Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram