Kartik Aaryan Welcomes Alaya F On The Sets Of His Upcoming Romantic Thriller 'Freddy'

Pati Patni Aur Woh star Kartik Aaryan is all set to lead Ekta Kapoor's upcoming romantic thriller titled Freddy. Amidst the prevailing restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic, the movie is sailing smoothly with its filming schedule as the team welcomed their newest cast member on the sets. Joining the team of Freddy, take a look at how Alaya F was welcomed by the crew.

Kartik Aaryan welcomes Alaya F

Soon after the announcement of Freddy going on floors and Aaryan starting the filming schedule from August 1, several fans were curious to find out the female lead of the movie. Putting an end to the speculations, the 30-year-old actor took to his Instagram to welcome his co-star Alaya F on the sets of the romance flick with a cake cutting ceremony. Kartik shared a monochrome picture of Alaya with the cake to celebrate her first day of shooting. He shared the picture with the caption, ''Welcome @alayaf, From, Freddy :) 🖤'.

Alaya F and netizens' reaction to Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post

Alaya F appeared surprised after the actor uploaded the picture on his Instagram as she commented, ''When did you decide to post this!!!!😂😄😄'' with a bunch of laughing emojis. On the other hand, she thanked him for the warm welcome writing, 'Soooooooooo happy to be on board!!🤗🤗🤍🤍' with a couple of heart emojis. Fans were also quick to express their happiness after getting a glimpse of their chemistry through this sweet interaction between the actors.

More on Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F's upcoming movie 'Freddy'

To be produced by Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani under Balaji Telefilms and Northern Lights Films, respectively, the movie promises a rollercoaster ride of emotions filled with romance, obsessions and pain. Talking about venturing into a new role for the first time in his career, the 30-year-old actor told ANI, ''As an actor, I crave to explore different facades of entertainment and with Freddy, I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measure.'' He continued, ''I look forward to dwell in the world of Freddy and bring alive this dark romantic thriller. It also marks my first collaboration with a visionary like Ekta Kapoor and creatives forces like Jayu and Shashanka. Couldn't have asked for a better team on this new journey.''

