Kartik Aaryan Wins Hearts As He Consoles Crying Fan; Netizens Hail Actor's Kind Gesture

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has come a long way in his career. The actor, who began his career back in 2012 with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, recently delivered an impeccable performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which came out to be one of the biggest Hindi blockbusters of 2022. While the actor is known for his witty humour and acting skills, he is also lauded for showcasing his love for his fans. Recently, the actor was spotted consoling a crying fan at an event, prompting netizens to hail the gesture.

A video of Kartik Aaryan is currently making rounds on the internet, featuring the actor meeting one of his fans at an event in the city. In the video, Kartik Aaryan could be seen donning a checked suit over a white shirt and black tie. The actor was signing a piece of paper when his fan began shedding happy tears. Kartik Aaryan immediately consoled the girl and hugged her.

The actor's fan shared the video herself on the internet and penned a special note for him. She wrote, "Still I can't believe that I met you & you hugged me so gently and had a sweet time with you @kartikaaryan. It was a dream came true moment for me that I will be remembering for my whole life. (sic)"

As the video began making rounds on social media, netizens hailed Aaryan for his kindness. "Real personality of kind person (sic)," a netizen wrote. "Self-made superstar," another commented.

This is not the first time that Kartik Aaryan was hailed for kind gestures towards his fans. Earlier, a girl was spotted yelling Kartik Aaryan's name outside his building. As the Luka Chuppi star heard her voice, he came down to meet her.

On Kartik Aaryan's work front

Kartik Aaryan was last seen sharing the screen space with Kiara Advani in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actor now has several films in his kitty, including the Rohit Dhawan directorial Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India and Satya Prem Ki Katha. Apart from these, he also signed a film with director Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

(Image: @happy_soul_0608/Instagram)