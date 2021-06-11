Kartik Aaryan Wins Over Varun Dhawan, Hrithik Roshan, Rakul Preet With 'Butta Bomma' Video

Viral sensation Ala Vaikunthpuramloo's Butta Bomma song had everyone on their feet dancing to the fast and catchy rhythm at the start of 2020. Adding to the list is Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan who stunned his fans by revealing his hidden skills in dancing and created a frenzy across social media. His talents did not go unnoticed, as apart from netizens, even Bollywood stars reacted to his video.

Kartik Aaryan's Butta Bomma video

The charming actor took the internet by storm minutes after uploading his dancing video. To top it off, he added a quirky caption writing, 'Dance like ______? (No ones watching’ mat likhna)'. In an instant, an outpour of adulation for the actor filled the comment section and it was not just from the fans. The actor received praises from some of the skilled dancers of the industry and choreographers as well.

Varun Dhawan & other celebs comment on Kartik Aaryan's Butta Bomma video

Coolie No. 1 actor Varun Dhawan, touted as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, could not help but admire Kartik Aaryan's skills in the video. Other actors like Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan showed their appreciation by liking the video. Rakul Preet Singh and Karan Tacker also expressed their admiration by commenting under the post.

The saga did not end there, as popular choreographers of the industry also could not help but recognized Kartik's talents as Lauren Gottlieb commented, "WHOA! I’ve never seen a Bollywood actor hit and control moves the way you do. Let’s gooooo!!!". Rahul Shetty also commented that the actor 'killed it' on the dance floor. The singer of the viral song, Armaan Malik could not escape Kartik's talent as he commented 'loved it' under the post.

Pic Credit: Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

More on Kartik Aaryan

Touted as the king of social media, the young actor never ceases to stun his fans and provide viral content by putting his own twists on popular trends. His own latest rendition of the popular South Indian trend is a testimony to it. The actor is also quite popular for interacting with his fans on social media with his witty and engaging content. Amassing over 7 million views within 24 hours of posting is proof of his far-stretched fan base.

IMAGE- VARUN DHAWAN, HRITHIK ROSHAN & KARTIK AARYAN'S INSTAGRAM

