Kartik Aaryan Wishes Happy Birthday To His 'April Fool'; Shares Unseen Childhood Pics

While April fool’s day jokes surge the Internet on April 1, 2021, Kartik Aaryan is uniquely celebrating the day. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor took to his Instagram to share a hilarious compilation of photos and videos with his younger sister Kritika. Apparently, it is Kritika's birthday and Kartik called her his April fool in the caption.

Kartik Aaryan's April fool

The birthday of Kartik Aaryan’s sister falls on April 1. The Love Aaj Kal actor, therefore, shared a compilation of videos and photos with the song Jaane Kyun playing in the background. The sibling duo was seen making videos, pulling each other's leg, and posing for pictures in the video. In the caption, Kartik wrote 'Happy Birthday to My April Fool' and tagged his sister Kritika Aaryan.

Fans of the Bollywood actor could not keep themselves from showering their love for the sibling duo. While many called them the best sibling duo, others adored their relationship. Here's how fans are wishing Kartik Aaryan's sister.

More about the sibling duo

Kritika Aaryan is often seen in Kartik Aaryan's videos and photos on Instagram. Recently, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared a picture of Kritika and addressed her as his 'most loyal fan'. He wrote 'My Most Loyal Fan @dr.kiki_ ðŸ˜œ She follows me everywhere' in the caption of the photo as Kritika posed in front of Kartik's poster in Bhopal.

On Kartik Aarya's birthday, Kritika shared another compilation of hilarious videos and photos of the actor. The compilation had several videos of Kartik from his quarantine in Gwalior with his family. In the caption, Kritika wrote 'Happy Birthday you 6 feet tall baby! ðŸ‘¶ðŸŽ‚'.

Kartik Aaryan is currently shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani. The film is set to release on November 19, 2021. Amid shooting, Kartik tested positive for COVID-19 and shared the news via Instagram. Kartik Aaryan's 'COVID-19 positive' post incited an ample amount of blessings from his friends and followers. Here's how several celebrities including Divya Rao and Varinder Chawla wished the actor a quick recovery.

