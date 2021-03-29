Kartik Aaryan Wishes His Fans On Holi With A Picture Featuring Rajpal Yadav

Giving the colourful festival Holi a filmy twist, Karti Aaryan on Monday shared a picture with Rajpal Yadav from the sets of their upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiya. "Chote Pandit aur Meri taraf se Happy Holi. Pani se bachke rehna iss saal," Kartik captioned the post. [Translation: Happy Holi from me and Chota Pandit. Stay away from water this year]

While Rajpal Yadav is in his element from the first part of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Kartik is seen copying his hairstyle. In the first part, Rajpal Yadav's character Chota Pandit is afraid of stepping on water.

Priyadarshan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, Manichitrathazhu. The sequel is directed by Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani. The film is set to release on July 31. Yadav, who was last seen in Judwa 2, will also be seen in Bole Chudiyan, Coolie No 1, and Hungama 2.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan last week said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and asked his fans to pray for him. The 30-year-old actor, on Saturday, walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week.

He was joined by his upcoming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. Aaryan took to Twitter and shared a picture of a first aid medical sign, writing, "I am positive. Pray for me." The actor was also shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Advani and Tabu, who joined the crew on March 15. Aaryan began his portions for the horror-comedy earlier in March in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

(With PTI inputs)