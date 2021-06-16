Kartik Aaryan Wishes Imtiaz Ali On His Birthday, Calls Him His 'favourite Soul'

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is celebrating his 50th birthday today on June 16, 2021. The Highway director has been receiving loads of birthday wishes from his fans and loved ones on social networking sites, all day long. Kartik Aaryan, who worked with Ali in the 2020 film Love Aaj Kal, wished the latter on his social media handles, calling him his ‘favourite soul’ in the birthday posts.

Imtiaz Ali's birthday wishes from Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan starred in the leading double roles of Veer and Raj in Imtiaz Ali’s 2020 directorial, Love Aaj Kal. The actor took to his Instagram and Twitter handles, to wish the filmmaker on his 50th birthday today. Kartik Aaryan's Instagram followers saw him repost a fan-edited video of him and Ali, with a voice-over of the former stating how meeting the director was ‘life-changing’ for him. “Happy Birthday to my favourite soul,” read his caption on the Instagram post. With the same caption, the actor posted a black and white photo of him sitting beside Imtiaz Ali on his Twitter handle as well.

Happy Birthday to my favourite soul ❤️#ImtiazAli pic.twitter.com/Z0j4N9nAYB — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) June 16, 2021

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram dance video

One of Kartik Aaryan’s latest posts on his Instagram handle is a short clip of a group dance he was a part of. He was seen hitting the floor with two other dancers, who he tagged in the caption of the video. Interacting with his fans and followers, the actor started the caption off with a ‘fill in the blanks’ question. He wrote, “Dance like ______ ?” Right after, in brackets, he pleaded to his fans to not finish it off with a predictable and popular, common saying. “No ones watching mat likhna,” he concluded with a joined hands emoji.

Imtiaz Ali's birthday wishes from Randeep Hooda

On the other hand, Imtiaz Ali was flooded with birthday wishes on Twitter, by many other people too. Randeep Hooda, who played the lead role in Ali’s Highway, took to his Twitter handle to wish the actor on his 50th birthday as well. Posting a photo taken amidst the filming of Highway, he wrote in his tweet, “The places he takes you within and without !!” “Happy Birthday #ImtiazAli,” wished the actor.

