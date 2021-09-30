Kartik Aaryan Wraps Up Ekta Kapoor's 'Freddy'; 'character To Stay Like A Shadow With Me'

Actor Kartik Aaryan has wrapped the shooting of his upcoming film Freddy. The actor took to his social media handle to share a series of pictures and videos of celebrations from the sets as he announced the film's wrap up. The film also stars Alaya F in the lead role. Taking to Instagram, Kartik wrote, "It's a Wrap !! A character that will always stay like a shadow with me #Freddy will see you at the theatres (sic)." In the pictures, the actor cut cakes and posed with the entire team.

Alaya F also shares glimpses from wrap-up celebrations

Alaya, on the other hand, also shared a series of photos and videos from the sets of the film. In the caption, she said that she feels super blessed and grateful to be part of the 'incredibly special film.' She wrote, "Ready, steady, Freddy!!???? IT’S A WRAP!!???? the most wonderful set with the most wonderful people! Feeling super blessed and super grateful to be a part of this incredibly special film."

Farah Khan wonders how fast Kartik Aaryan finishing movies

The upcoming film Freddy is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Jay Shewakramani. Touted to be a romantic thriller, the film stars Kartik and Alaya F in the lead role. For the first time, Kartik will be collaborating with Alaya F in a movie together. The shooting of the film began in the early days of August. The team shot for the first schedule in Mahabaleshwar and continued for the second schedule soon after returning to Mumbai. In a brief time, it is now wrapped up. Amazed by this, choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan asked Kartik in the comment section of his post as to how fast he is finishing the movies.

As soon as Kartik shared the post, Farah was quick enough to notice. She dropped a comment asking how soon was he wrapping films. She wrote, "How fast r u finishing movies???" Besides her, filmmaker-producer Ekta Kapoor and co-star Alaya F dropped lovely comments on his post.

Besides Freddy, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix film Dhamaka produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. He has recently wrapped up Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In the sequel to Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the film also stars Kiara Advani, Tabu, and Rajpal in prominent roles. Kartik has been also roped in for critically acclaimed director Hansal Mehta's film titled Captain India. The film is based on true events and Kartik will be seen essaying the role of an air force officer in the film. The first look of the film is revealed.

