Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Director Anees Bazmee Gets First COVID Vaccine Jab

Amid the rising cases in Mumbai, several Bollywood celebrities have tested positive for Covid-19. Actor Kartik Aaryan tested positive for Covid at the end of March, and today, he announced that he has tested negative. The actor took to Instagram today, to announce that he has now tested negative for the virus. Meanwhile, his Bhool Bhulaiya 2 director Anees Bazmee took his first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. The director shared the picture of getting the vaccine dose on his Instagram. Check out below.

Anees Bazmee gets his first vaccine dose

Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 director has taken the first jab of the Covid-19 vaccine. Anees Bazmee took Instagram and shared a short note, "Vaccinated and safe! Please get the vaccine not only for ourselves but for everyone around you to be safe. Do it for you and others around you! A special mention to the frontline workers for such an organized service. #GetVaccinated"(sic). In the picture, Anees Bazmee was seen posing for the camera while a health worker gave him his first jab of the vaccine.

Kartik Aaryan and Anees Bazmee will work together on a Hindi language comedy horror film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film's cast includes Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles. The film is a sequel to the 2007 cult and highly successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa starring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal along with an ensemble cast.

Kartik Aaryan's health update

Recently, Kartik Aaryan shared a sunkissed selfie on Instagram and held his finger horizontally, indicating a negative sign. In the caption, he wrote, "Negative âž– 14 din ka vanvaas khatam ðŸ•ºðŸ» Back to work ðŸ¦¥"(sic). On March 22, 2021, Kartik Aaryan shared a post on Instagram and announced that he had tested positive for the virus. And now that he has tested negative, he wishes to get to work as soon as possible. Kartik Aaryan will appear in upcoming Bollywood films like Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiya and Dostana 2. Kartik Aaryan's Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star Bhumi Pednekar announced that she tested positive for the virus and Kartik Aaryan sent her 'Get Well Soon' wishes, virtually.

(Image Source: Kartik Aaryan, Anees Bazmee/Instagram)