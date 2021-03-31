Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' Team 'waiting For Him': Director Anees Bazmee

Fans are highly anticipating Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's release. The film is the sequel to the blockbuster 2007 movie Bhool Bhuliayaa. The film's shooting was halted after Kartik Aaryan, who plays the lead character, tested positive for COVID-19. Recently, Anees Bazmee, the director of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revealed that he is not worried because the filming has been paused.

Anees Bazmee on Kartik Aaryan

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Bazmee has said that they are waiting for Kartik Aaryan to test negative and join them back on the sets of the film. Elaborating more on the pause of the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he said that Kartik works very fast. Anees further said that he also recites his lines quickly and that the cast and crew will be back on track to resume the filming as soon as Kartik joins them. He also revealed that more than 60 per cent of the film has been already shot.

Kartik Aaryan's health update

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor took to his Instagram on March 22 to inform his fans and followers that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared a picture of the plus sign and wrote in the caption, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo". This translates to, 'I have tested positive. Pray for me'.

The 30-year-old actor has been sharing several behind-the-scene pictures from his time on the sets of his horror-comedy film before he tested COVID positive. He shared a selfie with the leading cast, Kiara Advani and Tabu, and Anees Bazmee. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Welcome back @tabutiful Ji. But she refuses to come out of bubble, brings her own portable Z++Bio-Bubble to shoot".

On the occasion of Holi as well, Kartik shared a picture with Rajpal Yadav on his social media. Yadav is wearing a white tee shirt and a dhoti and a rudraksha mala around his neck. His hair is styled in a poy that stands straight on his head. Kartik is wearing denim overalls and his hair is also styled like Rajpal. In the caption, he wrote, "Chote Pandit aur Meri taraf se. Happy Holi. Pani se bachke rehna iss saal".

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's cast and release date

The cast of this movie includes Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Kartik Aaryan. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series and Cine 1 Studios banner. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's release date is announced to be November 19, 2021.

Image courtesy- @aneesbazmee and @kartikaaryan Instagram