Kartik Aaryan's Birthday: Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani And More Extend Wishes

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turned a year older on November 22 and shared a birthday selfie. The actor is currently basking in the success of his movie Dhamaka that has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. On Kartik's special day several celebs from the industry like Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, and more wished the actor.

Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday on November 22 and shared a selfie with a quirky caption. He shared a picture with his birthday cake that read "Dhamaka boy" and as he shared the picture, Kartik wrote, "Phir se birthday aaya , Phir se khushiyan laaya, Sab 2-2 baar wish karo mujhe !!" Friends and fans of the actor filled the comment section with wishes. Take a look-

Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram and shared a picture in which he could be seen whispering something into Kartik's ears. He captioned the photo as, "Ab jo mein tuje bol raha hu, bata mat diyo kisiko, BTW happy birthday." Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 co-star Kiara Advani also shared a picture of the actor and wished him.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee also shared a picture in which he can be seen sitting with Kartik as he wished him on his birthday. He wrote in the caption, "To the man who defines charm and talent, Janamdin Mubarak @kartikaaryan. Hope you have a Dhamakedaar birthday!"

Kartik's action thriller movie Dhamaka was released on Netflix on November 19 and is a remake of the 2014 South Korean movie The Terror Live. The actor plays the role of a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who receives a threat after he exclusively interviewed a terrorist, who blew up a bridge. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in prominent roles. The actor recently took to his Instagram and celebrated the ratings the movie received on IMDb and Google reviews.

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in the movie Captain India directed by Hansal Mehta. As he shared the first poster of his upcoming movie, he wrote, "When a man goes beyond the call of duty 🇮🇳 With great pride and honour, we bring to you #Captain India[sic]." Director Hansal Mehta in a statement given to PTI said that the movie will be based on real-life events and will revisit a moment in time where a man went beyond his own pain and sufferings to save thousands. The actor is also set to star in the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun's hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and comedy-horror movie Bhool Bhulaiaya 2.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan/@ayushmannk/@kiaraaliaadvani