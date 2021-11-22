Kartik Aaryan's Birthday: 'Dhamaka' Actor Extends Gratitude In Latest Post From Goa

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan currently has multiple reasons to celebrate today. The actor, who is attending the International Film Festival of India in Goa, recently rang into his 31st birthday. Moreover, his dream came true as his latest flick Dhamaka is set to be screened at IFFI, Goa. As the actor is soaking in all the happiness in Goa, he recently extended his heartfelt gratitude via Instagram.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan recently shared a video of him enjoying the sunset in Goa. In the background, the actor played the song Kasoor by Prateek Kuhad, featured in Dhamaka. He was seen enjoying on a beach amid some palm trees and talking to his team. Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Nothing but Gratitude." Warda Khan Nadiadwala reacted to Aaryan's post and commented, "Wowwww r u at beautiful place."

Kartik Aaryan attends IFFI

Kartik Aaryan often keeps his fans updated about his out and about via Instagram. As the actor is currently attending IFFI in Goa, she shared a happy picture from there. Taking to his social media, the actor posted a photo of him standing before the IFFI 2021's board. The post's caption read, "IFFI mein Dhamaka."

Kartik Aaryan recently starred in the much-awaited Netflix film Dhamaka. The film broke Kartik's lover boy image as he aced the serious role of a news anchor. The film has received positive reviews from both critics and netizens. It is trending on the OTT platform Netflix ever since its release. The actor has his fanboy moment when he announced the film will ve screened at the film festival. Sharing a poster, the actor revealed it is an honour for him and wrote, "It's an honour #Dhamaka is being screened at IFFI which I always visited as a fanboy."

Details about Dhamaka

The 2021 film Dhamaka is an adaptation of the 2013 Korean film The Terror Live, directed by Kim Byung-woo. The film's plot revolves around an ex-news anchor, who receives an alarming call from a terrorist. As he sees a way back to the news desk with the use of an exclusive interview, he takes a chance. However, it costs him a lot more than he anticipated. The film also cast Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in pivotal roles.

