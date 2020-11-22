Kartik Aaryan's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Luka Chuppi' Actor

Kartik Aaryan rings in his 30th birthday today, on November 22, 2020. After setting foot in the showbiz, Kartik marked his debut in Bollywood back in 2011 and has appeared in several films ever since then. However, he rose to fame after starring in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the sequel of his own romantic comedy film. Lately, with his performances in films including Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh, he has become one of the most sought-after Bollywood actors in current times. Thus, on the occasion of Kartik Aaryan's birthday, here's a fun trivia quiz for all the ardent fans out there, to test their knowledge about everything including Kartik Aaryan's family to Kartik Aaryan's movies.
You're a true blue fan if you can answer all the question on this Kartik Aaryan's quiz
1) Kartik Aaryan was born and brought up in which city of the Indian state Madhya Pradesh?
- Bhopal
- Gwalior
- Indore
- Jabalpur
2) What's the profession of both the parents of Kartik Aaryan?
- Lawyers
- Doctors
- Engineers
- Architects
3) Before kickstarting his career in acting, Kartik Aaryan pursued a degree in which?
- Mechanical Engineering
- Biomedical Engineering
- Electrical Engineering
- Biotechnology Engineering
4) Which Hindi film marked the debut of Kartik Aaryan in Bollywood?
- Pyaar Ka Punchnama
- Akaash Vani
- Kaanchi: The Unbreakable
- Silvat
5) Kartik Aaryan played two roles in which Bollywood film which was a spiritual successor of its original film?
- Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2
- Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
- Pati Patni Aur Woh
- Love Aaj Kal
6) Till date, a total of how many Bollywood films has Kartik Aaryan starred in?
7) Kartik Aaryan has shared the screen space with Nushrat Bharucha in how many films?
8) Kartik Aaryan starred alongside prolific Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal in which film?
- Akaash Vani
- Kaanchi: The Unbreakable
- Guest iin London
- Silvat
9) In which year did Kartik Aaryan feature in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list?
10) Kartik Aaryan will be seen reprising Akshay Kumar's role in the upcoming sequel of which blockbuster film?
- Housefull
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa
- Khiladi
- De Dana Dan
Answers of Kartik Aaryan's trivia quiz
-
Gwalior
-
Doctors (his father is a paediatrician, while his mother is a gynaecologist)
-
Biotechnology Engineering
-
Pyaar Ka Punchnama
-
Love Aaj Kal
-
10
-
Three
-
Guest in London
-
2019
-
Bhool Bhuliayaa
