Kartik Aaryan's BTech Mention On Social Media Bio Amid Alleged Film Exits Get Fans Talking

Kartik Aaryan’s alleged exits from some movies have been a talking point in the past few months. Amid the controversies, the actor’s mention of ‘BTech’ on his social handles bios has caught the attention of his fans. While some were excited over him remembering his roots, a few were shocked.

Kartik Aaryan changes social media bio

Kartik has added the word ‘BTech’ to his Instagram bio along with 'Actor', while his Twitter bio only has the word ‘BTech.’ For the unversed, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star was studying for Bachelor of Technology and quit his studies in the third year to pursue his dream of becoming an actor.

Fans have been talking about the update on social media recently.

Kartik Aaryan changed his bio from Actor to BTech 😁 — Sarfaraz 🇮🇳 RCB ❤ (@SarfarazRCB) June 18, 2021

As one of them blamed a top producer who allegedly removed Kartik from one of his projects, many of them expressed relief that the actor was ‘out of danger’. Another hoped that he should not be 'ostracised.' They even compared the current situation to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was reportedly removed from several projects before his death.

Glad that he is out of danger

it's better late than never ! — justiceforssr 🇮🇳 (@gjujare) June 17, 2021

He should not be ostracised — Rahul Chandra 🚩 (@caprahulchandra) June 17, 2021

Atleast he won't be the next SSR... — Rajat ࿗ ₹जत ࿗ 🇮🇳 (@Rajat27_) June 18, 2021

Though fans are talking about it, the bio update had taken place last month. At that time, some were excited and some shocked about it, while others wondered about the decision for the sudden update from the earlier bio that had his characters, ‘Punchnama Baby, Sonu, Guddu’.

@TheAaryanKartik I am shocked kartik why u had changed your bio to BTech i know u are an engineer but the previous bio which tell the names of your characters was cool . U are a Super Star yarr and an amazing actor . Achak Btech kyu yaad aa gyi??? 🤔🤔🤔 — Khandelwal (@khandelwal907) May 9, 2021

Kartik was reported to have exited Dostana 2, where he was cast opposite Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya. Later, it was reported that the 30-year-old was also no longer a part of BA Pass director Ajay Bahl’s romantic-thriller movie. The actor is yet to share an official statement on the alleged developments.

Kartik faced a setback after a run of successive hits, when his much-hyped Love Aaj Kal failed at the box office. His next release will be Dhamaka which is being directed by Neerja fame Ram Madhvani. He plays the role of a journalist in the movie and the teaser had made headlines.

Among other films in his kitty is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is on the verge of completion.

