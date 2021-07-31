Kartik Aaryan's 'Captain India' Accused Of Plagiarism By 'Operation Yemen' Producer; Read

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming flick, Captain India has been accused of plagiarism by Operation Yemen producer, Subhash Kale, reported Bollywood Hungama. The producer has claimed that the plot of the film is similar to their project, Operation Yemen. Captain India is directed by Scam 1992 fame, Hansal Mehta. The producer stated that the poster shows that Aaryan's upcoming film is "clearly" based on the same incident they will be showing in Operation Yemen.

Kartik Aaryan's Captain India accused of plagiarism!

During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Operation Yemen's producer, Subhash Kale said that the idea has not been "leaked" from their side, but the city of Sana'a which is the capital of Yemen is "visible" on Captain India's poster. He highlighted that the city's architecture and landscape are such that it does not match with any other city in the world. Kale stated that the poster shows carpet-bombing happening over the city, an aeroplane that is going over Sana'a, and the title which is Captain India are "clear giveaways" that Kartik Aaryan's film is based on the same incident.

Kale also revealed that several people showed interest in his current project and that he had spoken to Paresh Rawal who has "given his nod" and thus, they moved "quite ahead" and no matter what, they will be doing the film. He said that Captain India filmmakers plan to shoot in the year 2022 and he hopes to begin filming from November- December 2021 or 2022. The lead actor (tentative) who liked the project will soon have a narration once he returns from London, and then decide if he wished to come on board. The producer added that his team spoke to veteran actors- Anil Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Boman Irani for the role of VK Singh. However, they are "zeroing"in on Rawal as his age is apt for the part.

Subhash Kale deemed Mehta his friend but revealed that he has not approached the director over the matter. Kale stated that even if the scripts of both films are different, the plot would be the same and thus, the films will be similar. He added that two similar films cannot be made as "it will then become a repeat of Scam 1992 (2020) and The Big Bull (2021) episode".

Operation Yemen is based on the 2015 Operation Raahat when the Indian Armed Forces under General VK Singh evacuated Indian citizens as well as foreign citizens from Yemen during the Yemen Crisis. However, Captain India's poster does not reveal that the film is based on Operation Raahat. Kartik Aaryan will be seen playing the lead role in the film. It is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and actor-turned-producer Harman Baweja.

