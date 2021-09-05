Kartik Aaryan's Cryptic Post With Rohit Dhawan Reveals Major Update About 'Shehzada'?

Kartik Aaryan always keeps his fans in loops via social media updates, sharing interesting details and sneak peek into what's cooking. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star has been caught up shooting for some promising movies in his kitty, and now, the actor has hinted at another one going on floors. Kartik took to his Instagram account on Saturday, September 4 and uploaded a picture with director Rohit Dhawan. Dhawan can be seen engaged in a deep conversation with the actor, who captioned the photo with a crown emoji. This cryptic post has sparked a major revelation about their upcoming project, Continue reading to know more.

What's cooking with Rohit Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan?

As per earlier reports, the director-actor duo was set to collaborate for the Hindi remake of Allu Arjun’s 2020 hit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Now going by the actor's recent post, it seems like the shooting of the movie, which is apparently titled Shehzada, is set to begin. Rohit Dhawan had earlier collaborated with brother Varun Dhawan and John Abraham for the movie Dishoom. In the post, Rohit can be seen sporting a comfy orange hoodie with a black cap, while Kartik is comfortably seated in a casual white hoodie as he looks intently at the director.

As soon as he uploaded the post, fans dropped in some heart and fire emojis, expressing excitement. Ekta Kapoor, who will reportedly be backing the project, also commented on his post. Various reports have also mentioned that the actor will be seen alongside his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon, with Manisha Koirala also playing a pivotal role. However, no confirmation has been received from the makers.

This is the first time Kartik has mentioned the movie, as he is caught up with wrapping his first horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with shooting for his thriller - Freddy.

More on Kartik Aaryan's upcoming films

Kartik has swooned the audiences with his epic performances in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others. Among the interesting movies in his kitty is Ram Madhvani's action thriller Dhamaka, which will see Kartik in a journalist's role. He will also star in Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures' grand musical love story as well as Hansal Mehta's Captain India.

The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor will also be a part of Anees Bazmee's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles, He is currently shooting with Alaya F for Ekta Kapoor's Freddy.

