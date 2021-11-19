Kartik Aaryan's 'Dhamaka' Reviews Pour In From Celebs Ahead Of Netflix Premiere On Nov 19

Kartik Aaryan has been the new 'chocolate boy' of Bollywood in recent years and is known for his romantic hero image on the screen. The actor aims to break out of the image by venturing into the thriller space for the first time with Dhamaka. Apart from this transformation, the venture is also the first film for Ram Madhvani, who won acclaim for Neerja.

It is also the first time that Kartik's film will release straight on an Over-the-Top platform. Ahead of the release of the project on Netflix on Friday, some people were lucky to catch a screening. The celebrity reviews are out and the verdict seems to be positive till now.

Kartik Aaryan-starrer Dhamaka first reviews out

A day after hosting Ayushmann Khurrana and others, at a special screening, Kartik hosted another preview of his film for his celebrity friends. Among the attendees of the event were his Love Aaj Kal director Imtiaz Ali, co-star of the movie Freddy, Alaya F, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, among others and the director of his latest Shehzada, Rohit Dhawan.

Though these celebrities in attendance are yet to review the film, some of the other celebrities took to their social media handles to shower love on the movie. Veteran producer Ramesh Taurani called it an 'amazing movie' and congratulated Kartik.

Producer Ashwini Yardi termed it as an 'edge of the seat' thriller. She hailed Kartik's 'stellar act' and also gave a shoutout to other members of the cast, like Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash.

Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani wrote, "What a Dhamakha" for the movie and used words like 'super gripping', 'must watch' and more. Meanwhile, sharing a photo with Kartik from the event, he wrote that the actor' killed it' with his performance.

The reviews were positive the day before too, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap hailing the Netflix film. The former wrote that it was a 'dhamakedaar' film and also praised the performances. The latter shared that it was 'lovely, engaging, thrilling and courageous' film and that it was a 'must watch.'

As per reports, Dhamaka will be out on Netflix at 1.30 pm on Friday. The story traces the life of an anchor named Arjun Pathak, whose life witnesses twists and turns when he receives the call from a terrorist on a bomb threat.