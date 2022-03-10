Kartik Aaryan's Fan Offers Him Rs 20 Crore To Marry Her; Actor Has A Hilarious Response

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan has earned fame and name in the industry with his immense hard work and dedication. From Pyar Ka Punchnma to Dhamaka, the actor has given back to back hits, proving himself as one of the best actors in India. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor also enjoys a huge fan following on his social media and fans die to catch a glimpse of Aaryan every time he steps out in the city.

Meanwhile, a fan proposed Kartik Aaryan but with a hilarious twist. The Luka Chuppi actor recently took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a video with a cute little fan.

In the video, a little girl is seen perfectly mimicking Arjun Pathak from Kartik's 2021 hit film Dhamaka. The girl is seen saying "main hoon Arjun Pathak Jo bhi kahunga sach kahunga. (I am Arjun Pathak. Whenever I speak, I speak the truth)" As soon as the girl delivers the dialogue Aaryan bursts into laughter. Sharing the post, the Love Aaj Kal actor, captioned the post as "Cutest #ArjunPathak (sic)," along with a red heart emoji.

Fan offers Kartik Aaryan Rs 20 crore to marry her, actor responds

The post witnessed several comments from fans and followers and the comment section is proof of it. One comment that caught everybody's attention is from one of the actor's fans who offered Kartik a huge amount of Rs 20 crore to marry her and the Pati Patni Aur Woh star's reaction to it is winning hearts. A fan wrote, "Achha mujhse shaadi karlo 20 crore dungi (Marry me. I'll give you Rs 20 crore)". Kartik responded, "When" with a laughing emoji.

Soon after that, Kartik's fans started proposing to him one by one. One even offered the actor Rs 100 crore for marrying him. A fan wrote, "main bhi dungi 100 crore mujhse karlo", another one commented, "Mujhe reply de do mein 100 crore de dungi" and many hailed Aaryan for his wonderful reaction. Reacting to all the hilarious comments, the Freddy actor stated, "Let's start bidding".

Kartik Aaryan on the work front

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan will be soon seen in the upcoming horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is scheduled to hit the screens on May 20. The film also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film is a sequel to the 2007 Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Among his other projects is Shehzada, also starring Kriti Sanon, which is a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

(Image: @kartikaaryan/Instagram)