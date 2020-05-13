Kartik Aaryan's 'Guest Iin London' And Other Films Set In England

Over the past few years, Bollywood has come up with content of various kind as it covered different topics and discussion. There have been a few films which were lauded for the visuals as the shooting was done in various parts around the world. Here is a look at some films which were shot in England to suit the plotline better.

Films set in England

1. Guest iin London

Guest iin London is a comedy film released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around a young couple who are having a tough time adjusting with a couple of relatives who has come down to London. The film is directed by Ashwani Dhir and the story is written by Manoj Rajan Tripathi. Guest iin London stars actors like Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

2. Shaandaar

Shaandaar is a romantic comedy film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolves around a high profile family who is having a destination wedding done in London. The film has been specifically shot at a castle which results in attractive visuals. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl who also contributed to the story of the film. Shaandaar stars actors like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

3. Namastey London

Namastey London is a romantic film which released in the year 2007. The plot of this film revolves around a man and a woman, who are from completely different backgrounds, falling in love with each other even though they did not get along for quite some time. The film is directed by Vipul Amrurtlal Shah while the story is written by Suresh Nair and Ritesh Shah. Namastey London stars actors like Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

