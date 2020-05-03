Kartik Aaryan's Stunning Looks In Monochrome That Will Give You Vintage Vibes

Kartik Aaryan is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. The actor is currently gearing up for the remake of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Apart from being a famous actor, he is known for being active on social media platforms. Kartik’s Instagram is filled with videos and pictures that provide a sneak-peek into his personality. Having 15.7 million followers on Instagram, Kartik Aaryan is also known for his quirky and stylish posts. Here are the best monochrome pictures of Kartik Aaryan.

Kartik Aaryan’s best monochrome pictures

Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi completed one year of its release on March 1, 2020. To mark this occasion, the actor shared a throwback picture on his Instagram handle. His monochrome picture surely reminded everyone of the naïve and innocent Vinod Kumar Shukla aka Guddu Shukla (played by Kartik Aaryan) of the film. His stellar performance in the movie is still remembered by most of his fans.

The actor took to his Instagram to share another debonair monochrome picture. He can be seen flashing his million-dollar smile as he posed for the lenses. The Akaash Vani actor was sporting a t-shirt and jacket in the picture. His killer smile surely made his fans love him even more. As soon as he shared the monochrome image, kisses, hearts and fire emojis flooded the comments section.

The actor took to Instagram and posted a dapper photograph in black and white. He looked intense in the photograph, and the fans went gaga over his post. Kartik captioned his photograph with Al Pacino's dialogue from Scarface. He gave some major fashion goals with this image.

