Kartik Aaryan’s Most Stunning Portrait Photos From His Instagram

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Since then, the actor has starred in many films that have gone on to perform well at the box office and have managed to expand his fan base. The Love Aaj Kal actor recently won the Best Actor in a comic role at Zee Cine Awards 2020. The actor also has a massive fan following of 15.6 million on Instagram. Take a look at Kartik Aaryan’s portrait pictures.

Kartik Aaryan's best portrait photos on Instagram

In the above picture, Kartik Aaryan can be seen looking towards his right, giving the fans a good view of his left profile. He is seen wearing an olive green colour T-shirt which he topped with a blue denim jacket. He has written in the caption for the post the famous Walter White dialogue about meth business.

The actor took to his Instagram to share an amazing monochrome picture of himself. In the post, he can be seen flashing his million-dollar smile as he posed for the lenses. The actor was seen sporting a T-shirt and jacket in the post. As soon as he uploaded the picture, kisses, hearts and fire emojis started pouring in, in the comments section.

In the above picture, Kartik is seen wearing a navy-blue turtle neck t-shirt which he paired with a black overcoat. His coat had a few embossed designs. With a perfect hairstyle and a stunning pose, the actor is looking dapper in the photoshoot of GQ.

What's next for Kartik Aaryan?

Kartik Aaryan will be seen next in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 directed by Anees Bazmee. Actors Kiara Advani and Tabu will feature along with him in the horror-comedy film. Later, the actor will also be a part of Collin D'Cunha's upcoming film Dostana 2 which is also a sequel to Dostana. The film also stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya.

