Kartik Aaryan's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' And Other Films That Feature Husband-wife Bond

Over the past few years, Bollywood has focused on concepts and issues of various kind. There were a few films that spoke about the bond between husband and wife and how they tackle different issues that come up in their lives. Here is a look at a few of the films that featured good husband-wife bonds.

Films that were about the husband-wife bond

1. Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh was a comedy film released in the year 2019. The plot of this film revolved around an adorable couple and how their regular life sees quite some change when a third person enters. The film was directed by Mudassar Aziz, who also contributed to the story of the film. Pati Patni Aur Woh starred actors like Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday in pivotal roles. The film worked well at the box office for its humorous content.

2. Saathiya

Saathiya was a romantic film released in the year 2002. The plot of this film talked about a young couple who elope and get married, not being aware of the various hurdles coming their way. The film was directed by Shaad Ali while the story was written by Mani Ratnam. Saathiya starred actors Vivek Oberoi and Rani Mukerji in pivotal roles.

3. Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Tanu Weds Manu Returns was a comedy film released in the year 2015. The plot of this film revolved the lives of Tanu and Manu who got married in the first instalment of the film. This part was about how they face grave issues in their sacred bond. Tanu Weds Manu Returns was directed by Aanand L. Rai and written by Himanshu Sharma. It starred actors Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles.

