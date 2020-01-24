Kartik Aaryan's Photos And Videos On Social Media That Reveal His Goofy Side

Kartik Aaryan has become a famous name in Bollywood and the actor is currently all set for the release of his upcoming film, Love Aaj Kal 2. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also stars Sara Ali Khan. While he is known for his humorous and funny characters on screen, here are five times Kartik Aaryan has been caught being goofy in real life.

On his Twitter account, Kartik Aaryan had posted a photo of himself posing with an award he won for his movie, Lukka Chuppi. He brought out his goofy side in the picture by sleeping in bed holding the award and trying to express how much it means to him. In the caption he wrote, "Thank you #StarScreenAwards2019 #LukaChuppi is a Special Film #GudduShukla is really close to my heart".

Thank you #StarScreenAwards2019 #LukaChuppi is a Special Film ❤️#GudduShukla is really close to my heart 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ZtjJeA8PnR — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) December 9, 2019

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Reveals Who She Stalks The Most And NO, It Is Not Kartik Aaryan

On the occasion of Christmas, Kartik Aaryan had visited an orphanage to spend some time with the kids there. It was a part of the #SmileIndia drive which many celebrities are associated with. In one of his videos on Instagram, he was even seen dancing with kids to the song Dheeme Dheeme from his movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The way he was demonstrating the steps really brought out his goofy side.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Movies Which Are Expected To Hit The Big Screens In 2020

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Kartik Aaryan Gushes Over SidNaaz, Shares Their Version Of 'Love Aaj Kal'

In a TikTok video that Kartik Aaryan posted on his Instagram account, he is being his usual goofy self. The actor is performing with some other TikTokers on the song Dheeme Dheeme from his movie Pati Patni Aur Woh. At the end of the video, he winks at the camera showing that he was messing with the girl in the video all the while.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Reacted Like THIS When Imtiaz Ali First Approached Him For 'Love Aaj Kal'

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh which also starred Ananya Pandey and Bhumi Pednekar. He is currently waiting for the release of Love Aaj Kal 2. He will next be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and Pilfer Singh. All the movies are slated to release in 2020.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiya 2 To Have A Different Plot, 2 Songs From The Original Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.