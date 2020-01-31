Kartik Aaryan's Post About Desi Moms Creates Waves, Fans Call It 'relatable'

Kartik Aaryan is on a full-fledged promotional spree for his upcoming Valentine release titled Love Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. The actor's social media accounts are flooded with posts that have time and again stormed the internet. As his film is moving closer to its release date, Kartik Aaryan is making sure to keep his fans updated.

Interestingly, while promoting his previously released film Pati Pati Aur Woh, Ananya Panday had made a revelation that Kartik often reads the headlines and also keeps an eye on all the funny memes about him that circulate over the internet. The actor, on Friday, took to his Instagram to share a hilarious meme about him made by a fan. Kartik's followers have flooded the post with comments.

Kartik Aaryan's meme about Indian household is quite relatable, say fans

On January 31, Kartik Aaryan shared a funny meme about him made by fans. The meme shows Kartik in a school uniform, with a confused expression. The caption in the picture reads: 'When you run out of logical points during an argument with your mom', 'Haa main galat'. Fans in huge numbers have dropped their comments on Kartik Aaryan's post. A fan wrote, 'Haha too funny', while another fan said 'quite relatable'. Another fan said, 'happens with me all the time brother'. Check out his post here:

Love Aaj Kal features Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. Fans are excited to watch the rumoured couple romancing on screen together. Love Aaj Kal was also the name of the 2009 film directed and written by Imtiaz Ali, starring Sara's father Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

