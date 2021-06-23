Kartik Aaryan's Satyanarayan Ki Katha, Minissha Talks About Casting Couch: Bollywood Recap

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry on June 23, 2021. From the announcement of Kartik Aaryan's Satyanarayan Ki Katha to Minissha Lamba sharing her casting couch experience, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry on this day.

A look at the newsmakers of the day

Kartik Aaryan's Satyanarayan Ki Katha announcement

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle recently and shared that he will soon be a part of a project titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha. He shared the teaser of the movie, which starts with a sweet melody tune playing while there are pink flower petals moving along the screen. It then reveals that the film is in association with Namah Pictures and is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It will be directed by Sameer Vidwans and will hit the theatres in 2022. While sharing the teaser, Kartik wrote, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people".

Minissha Lamba’s casting couch experience

Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba recently opened up about her casting couch experience in the industry. The actor revealed in an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan that even though she has faced it several times in the past, she handled it well by pretending to not understand what the other person was trying to do. She stated that in any industry where there are men, a lot of them are going to try something like this and the film industry is nothing different. On being asked if people ever stopped calling her for work when she insisted on keeping things strictly professional, Minissha said that it has indeed happened one or two times and those projects didn't actually take off.

Sana Sayyad's Haldi ceremony

Actor Sana Sayyad, who played Drishti Shergill on the Star Plus show Divya Drishti is all set to tie the knot with partner Imaad Shamsi. The two recently had their Haldi ceremony on Monday, June 21, 2021, which was attended by the actor’s co-stars from the show and they had a great time as visible in the pictures shared on social media. Sana was seen wearing a yellow salwar suit, along with a dupatta and jewellery made of flowers. Imaad went for a white kurta pyjama, paired with a red dupatta.

Katrina Kaif's new project with Sriram Raghavan

Katrina Kaif will be seen opposite Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in Sriram Raghavan's next project. The Namaste London actor has already started the reading of her part in the film and has been making all efforts to know her character. Sriram Raghavan's yet-to-be-titled film will be 90 minutes long and shooting is scheduled to wrap up within 30 days.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father moves Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of a fresh plea of Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh on restraining of films and other ventures on the late actor’s life. The matter has been listed for hearing on Friday. The point of discussion that forced the adjournment in the court was on whether the film Nyay: The Justice, a film allegedly based on Rajput’s life, should release on not.

