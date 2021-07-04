Kartik Aaryan's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' Title To Be Changed To 'avoid Hurting Sentiments'

Less than a fortnight after the announcement of Kartik Aaryan’s movie Satyanarayan Ki Katha, the movie seems to have landed in a controversy. The makers have decided to rename the movie to avoid hurting sentiments. The team has annnounced that they would be sharing a new title for the movie.

The title of the movie translated to 'Story of Satyanarayan'. Satyanarayan is a Hindu deity.

The announcement was made by the director of the movie, Sameer Vidvans. In a statement, the filmmaker wrote that the title of the film was something that emerged ‘organically through the creative process.’

He added that they decided to change the title, to 'avoid sentiments', though it was ‘purely unintentional.’ Vidwan added that the producers and the creative team were in complete support of the decision. The Anandigopal director added that they would be announcing a new title for the love story in the ‘due course of our journey.’

Kartik reposted his director’s post on Instagram.

Satyanarayan Ki Katha announcement

Kartik had announced on June 23 that the movie, then titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha, was close to his heart. The Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety star had termed it a ‘special film with special people.’ They had posted a video with flowery visuals to announce the lead actor and the makers, and that the movie would release in 2022.

Meanwhile, another film in Kartik’s kitty is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The shooting of the movie has been hampered by COVID-19. The shooting of the movie is still pending. The movie is expected to release immediately upon the re-opening of movie theatres temporarily shut due to the pandemic.

He has also completed the shooting of a thriller named Dhamaka.

