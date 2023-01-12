Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' Takes A Dig At Nepotism And Has SS Rajamouli's RRR Reference

Actor Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film 'Shehzada' trailer was released on Thursday and it looks like audiences can look forward to the film's release as it promises an entertainer, packed with action and romance.

However, over the 3-minute trailer, the film also has taken a dig at nepotism with a hilarious twist.

The film's trailer shows Kartik being an average middle-class man who is struggling to become a lawyer, later finds out that he is actually the son of a multimillionaire, played by Paresh Rawal.

RRR reference in the trailer

The film, which is a Hindi adaptation of the 2020 Telugu action drama 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo' starring Allu Arjun, also had a reference to 'RRR' director SS Rajamouli.

As seen in a snippet of the film's trailer, Kartik sees a Rolls Royce car with 'RR' written on it and jokes "maybe it's Rajamouli's car", referring to his latest hit 'RRR'.

SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film 'RRR' has received international success and praise across the globe. The film's song 'Naatu Naatu', starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, received a Golden Globe recently, making a historic win for India. The film is now awaiting Oscar nominations.

Watch the trailer of 'Shehzada':

More about 'Shehzada':

This film is more special for Kartik Aaryan as he also making his production debut with 'Shehzada', which will hit the theatres on February 10. The film stars Kriti Sanon as Kartik Aaryan's love interest and the other caste members include Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sunny Hinduja, Rajpal Yadav and Sachin Khedekar.

Other producers of the film are Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, and it is directed by Rohit Dhawan, who's known for movies like 'Desi Boyz' and 'Dishoom'.