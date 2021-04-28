Kartik Aaryan's Take On The COVID Vaccination Drive Has A 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' Reference

Kartik Aaryan is among the active film celebrities on social media and often posts entertaining content for his fans and followers. He is also known to make references about his films in his Instagram posts, having shared stills of his movie characters several times in the past. Just a short while ago, he has made yet another movie reference in his latest Instagram post by sharing his picture from Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor penned a comic message in the caption in the context of the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

Kartik Aaryan references Pati Patni Aur Woh in Instagram post

The government had recently announced that vaccinations will be open to people from 18-45 after May 1. Kartik Aaryan has made a comic movie reference in the context of this announcement in his new Instagram post. The actor has shared a still of Pati Patni Aur Woh which has captured his amusing facial expression. He wrote in the caption of the post, “When you’re 45+ but have to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41”. He also penned a message of awareness for his followers, reminding them that the registration for the vaccines “opens today”.

His fans promptly sent a wave of amused reactions in the comments section, praising his sense of humour. Many fans referred to him in their comments by his character name ‘Chintu ji’ from Pati Patni Aur Woh. Some even said that he had written the ‘caption of the year’. The film had received a positive response from the audience following its release in 2019. It also starred other known actors including Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

Kartik Aaryan has established himself as one of the popular faces in the film industry in the last few years. He had made his debut way back in 2011 with the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. He eventually went on to star in its sequel, which earned him a positive response from the critics. Some of his other popular films include Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Luka Chuppi and many more. The actor will be next seen in Dhamaka.

