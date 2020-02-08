Kartik Aaryan's Top Dancing Videos On His IG; From 'Dheeme Dheeme' To 'Munna Badnam Hua'

Kartik Aaryan is all geared up for his upcoming love story flick, Love Aaj Kal. The movie is a second take to the 2009 film with the same name. The original Love Aaj Kal features Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. The reprised version of Love Aaj Kal is expected to release on February 14 on Valentine’s Day. Here are some of Kartik Aaryan's best dance moments to enjoy from his Instagram.

In this video post, Kartik Aaryan performed on his recent dancer number, Dheeme Dheeme at Screen Awards. His performance started with him dancing on Bom Diggy Diggy. Kartik Aaryan stunned in a black t-shirt and jeans, paired with pink designer jacket coat.

This Instagram post is a short video clipping of Love Aaj Kal's latest song, Aaja Karein Galti Nayi. In the music video, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are seen grooving to the dance hit. Check out the video.

This Instagram post of Kartik Aaryan is a small clipping from Love Aaj Kal's promotional event in Jaipur. In the video, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are seen dancing in front of all the audience on their dance song, Haan Main Galat. Check out Kartik and Sara's dance.

During Christmas 2019, Kartik Aaryan went on to meet kids of Smile Foundation India. He danced and partied with the kids. In this video, Kartik is seen grooving with the kids to his song Dheeme Dheeme.

Kartik Aaryan shared this Instagram video when he took Salman Khan's Munna Badnaam Hua challenge. He also added a 'Chintu Tyagi' twist to it. Have a look at Kartik Aaryan dancing on Munna Badnaam Hua in Chintu Tyagi style.

Image Source - Kartik Aaryan's Instagram

