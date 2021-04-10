Kartik Aaryan's Week At A Glance: From Healing From COVID-19 To Buying A Brand New Car

From winning the battle against the novel COVID-19 to treating himself with an expensive brand new Lamborghini, actor Kartik Aaryan seemed to have enjoyed quite a happening and exciting week. The actor has now resumed fulfilling his professional commitments. Hence, here’s taking a quick look at what the 30-year-old star has been up to this week.

Kartik Aaryan’s weekly roundup:

Kartik Aaryan tests negative for COVID-19

It was on March 22 when the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor confirmed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Taking to Instagram, the star wrote, “Positive ho Gaya. Dua Karo”, which translates to “I have tested positive. Pray for me” in English. Now, this week after practising self-isolation for about 14 days, Kartik revealed that he has been cured of the virus. On Monday, April 5, he took to the photo-sharing application to quip, "Negative. 14 din ka vanvaas khatam. (14 days of self-quarantine over) Back to work."

Kartik Aaryan passes the baton of survival to Bhumi Pednekar

After being completely healed from the contagious virus, Kartik learned that his fellow companion Bhumi Pednekar has contracted the COVID-19 virus. He quickly extended his support to the actor as passed his baton of survival to his Pati Patni Aur Woh co-star. He took to his Instagram space and wrote, “Negative. Now passing the baton to Bhumi Pednekar”. Here’s taking a quick look at the story shared by the actor:

Kartik Aaryan treats him to a brand new car

Just a day after announcing his victory over the novel Coronavirus, Kartik Aaryan treated himself to a brand new Lamborghini. In the video shared by him, the star can be seen donning striking a pose alongside his new vehicle. Donning a contagious smile, Kartik looks at the camera, and within just a few seconds in the video, the party poppers which had been kept behind to mark the celebration, leaves the actor scared. However, he soon acts as if nothing happened leaving everyone bursting out in laughter. Kartik also captioned the post with a hilarious caption that read, “Kharid li. Par main shayad mehengi cheezon ke liye bana hi nahi hoon”.

(Promo Image Source: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

