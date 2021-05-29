Kartik Aaryan's Week Was All About Humour And 'fanception', Check Out

Kartik Aaryan is an avid social media user and loves to entertain his fans with quirky captions and posts. He is known for his humour and never fails to steal the spotlight. Kartik Aaryan's week was full of humour, music and his fans. Did you know the actor decide to recreate a famous iconic pose? Check out what Kartik Aaryan was up to this week.

Kartik Aaryan's weekly roundup

Kartik Aaryan going on his knees for a fan

Kartik Aaryan recently shared a video on his Instagram where he is seen having a gala time with a female fan on stage. He is seen holding her hand and bringing her to the centre stage. The female fan then went down on her knees for Kartik Aaryan and everybody in the hall was seen hooting. Later, Kartik went down on his knees and kissed his fan's hand. She then gave him a warm hug and left. Kartik shared the video and wrote, "Is it called Fanception because I’m a Fan of my Fans ?

Can keep going forever just for this feeling".

Kartik Aaryan's 'Titanic pose'

Kartik Aaryan's latest Instagram photo is gaining major attention on social media. The actor recreated the iconic pose of Kate Winslet from Titanic. In the picture shared, the actor can be seen lying in the bed with his arms open. He can be seen playing with his hair while he wears an intense look on his face. His simple black neck chain with a small pendant and a matching black bracelet is also spotted which compliments the dim theme of the picture.

Kartik Aaryan asks fans to tell their favourite song

Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of him asking his fans about their favourite song. In the picture, he is seen sitting in a white sweatshirt. The actor carried a messy look with earphones on. Kartik Aaryan shared the picture with the caption, "Favourite gaana batao".

Kartik Aaryan exits Red Chillies project

In November 2020, it was announced that Kartik was starring in a romantic social comedy to be directed by BA Pass fame Ajay Bahl. However, as per new reports by Bollywood Hungama, it is now revealed that he has walked out of the project. The actor was reportedly not pleased with the script as he felt it was different from the one-liner plot narrated to him before. This lead to creative differences with the director. The parting between him and Red Chillies, who is producing the film, went on in an amicable manner and Kartik also returned his Rs 2 crore signing amount.

