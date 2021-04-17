Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan's Week Was Full Of Dubbing Wrap-up To Film Controversies; Check Out

From Dostana 2 controversy of casting happening again to completing dubbing for Dhamaka; here's how Kartik Aaryan spent his week. Take a look.

From completing dubbing for his upcoming movie Dhamaka to balancing his sleep schedules amidst the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan had a week filled with exciting things. Check out Kartik Aaryan's latest activities last week. 

Kartik Aaryan's Weekly Roundup

Kartik Aaryan removed from Dostana 2?

Kartik Aaryan made a major buzz on April 17 as there were several speculations of him being replaced in Dostana 2 due to inappropriate behaviour on the sets. Later, the production house issued a statement mentioning that they would do a 'recasting' for Dostana 2. The statement read, "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon." The movie also stars debutant Lakshya and Janhvi Kapoor. Dostana 2 is a sequel to the 2008 film, Dostana. It is helmed by Collin D'Cunha.

Kartik Aaryan completed dubbing for his film Dhamaka

In the recent past, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture informing his fans that he has wrapped up the dubbing for his upcoming film Dhamaka. In the picture, he is spotted in a studio. The actor wore a white hoodie with a pair of headphones. The actor posted the picture with the caption, "Dub khatam, Lockdown shuru"  which refers to the dubbing schedule being completed before the 15-day curfew in Maharashtra. 

The film Dhamaka is based on the 2013 South Korean film The Terror Live. It is being directed by Ram Madhvani. A clip of the film released on March 2, 2021. The official Instagram handle of Netflix released the teaser of the film in which Kartik played the role of a news anchor named Arjun Pathak. The teaser also saw Amruta Subhash as a colleague of Arjun Pathak.

Kartik Aaryan's take on lockdown with a cool picture

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a picture asking people about the lockdown so that he can sleep again. In the picture Kartik is seen donning a goofy expression as he just woke up. He posted the picture asking fans that the lockdown is happening or not? He wrote, "Uth jaoon ya ho raha hai Lockdown ? " (Should I wake up or the lockdown is happening?)

