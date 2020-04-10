Kartik Aaryan's Videos On His YouTube Channel That Have Over 1 Million Views

Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. The actor is also quite active on social media. The actor also has a YouTube account and he joined YouTube on September 2, 2019. Kartik Aaryan has posted many videos on his YouTube channel and recently he also posted a video on Coronavirus. The actor has gained over 281K subscribers till now but his videos are gaining millions of views on YouTube. Take a look at videos of Kartik Aaryan on his YouTube channel that have gained over 1 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan's Movies That Highlight His Elaborate And Extravagant Dressing Sense

Kartik Aaryan's videos on his YouTube channel

In the video, there is a lot of behind the scenes from Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's interview during the promotions of the movie Love Aaj Kal. The actor is also seen requesting the makers of the film Love Aaj Kal to get him a bike. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are also seen doing the dance step of the song Haan Main Galat in the video.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan Adds A Twist To His #CoronaStopKaroNa Monologue, Releases Rap Video; Watch

In the video, Kartik Aaryan gave a monologue on the people who are roaming outside during the Coronavirus crisis. He said that right now India's economy is not important but being safe at home is. He gave the example of Italy which is currently suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the biggest problem in India right now is that everybody wanted a holiday and now when they are getting a holiday where they can watch their favourite TV shows and relax, they are not doing that.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan' Films From 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' To 'Love Aaj Kal' With Amazing Music Tracks

This is a rap that the actor created while staying at home. It is a 30-second video on YouTube that has gained over 1.3 million views. The actor also mentioned in his video description that till every Indian does not stay at home during the coronavirus crisis, he will keep spreading the word. The rap's name is Corona Stop Karo Na.

ALSO READ | Kartik Aaryan’s Best Dialogues From The 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' Series

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.