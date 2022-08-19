Kartik Aryan Interacts With Sweet Little Fan While Travelling; 'There's No Big Reward...'

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has established himself as one of the most sought-after actors post the success of his horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, the actor is now busy shooting for his next outing Shehzada, alongside Kriti Sanon. The actor who garnered massive success for his horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, recently shared a video with a little fan and gave a glimpse into their sweet encounter.

Kartik Aryan interacts with a sweet little fan

Sharing a video of the interaction on Instagram, Kartik wrote, “No reward bigger than this.” He dropped a heart icon and folded hand emoji to the caption, with the hashtag ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’. In the video, the actor was seen engaged in a conversation with a young fan on the streets. Kartik was traveling in his car when the video was taken. He has lowered the window screen of his car and is having a conversation with the young fan, who told Kartik how much he loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The fan even mentioned watching it in theatres. Kartik thanked the fan and even obliged for a photo.

On the work front, the actor wrapped up the Haryana schedule of his upcoming film, where he shot a special dance number with choreographer Ganesh Acharya. He is currently flying high on the success of his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which collected over Rs 200 crores at the box office worldwide.

For the unversed, Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. The movie helmed by David Dhawan's son Rohit Dhawan also stars Kriti Sanon. The movie is scheduled to release on February 10, 2023. It will clash with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Shehzada was earlier scheduled to release in November this year. Apart from Shehzada, he also has Sajid Nadiadwala's Satya Prem Ki Katha, alongside Kiara Advani for the second time. It marks Kartik's first collaboration with Nadiadwala. The movie is touted to be an epic love story that will bring Kartik in the lead after Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan