'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Producer Rubbishes Rumours Of The Cast Being Infected With COVID-19

Kartik Aryan and the rest of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 cast have been filming for the movie in Lucknow. However, Uttar Pradesh recently shut down many public facilities after several positive cases of coronavirus were reported in the state. Due to widespread panic over coronavirus, many fans started to speculate that the cast had been infected during the filming. In a recent exclusive interview with a media portal, the executive producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opened up to the rumours.

EP for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 confirms that Kartik Aryan and the rest of the cast are safe and uninfected

Recently, many fans and portals claimed that the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was infected by the novel coronavirus. Speaking about these rumours, Niraj Kothari, the executive producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, stated that while he had not spoken about this before, he is glad he is taking this opportunity to clarify things and reassure fans. He stated that he was aware of the rumours about the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 being infected by Coronavirus.

However, he added that none of these rumours were real. According to the Executive Producer of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aryan and the rest of the cast were all fit and fine. Later, the interviewer also questioned him about Kiara Advani and Tabu's return to Mumbai. Niraj Kothari clarified all doubts and stated that the actors were going back to Mumbai as they had to stop the shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 midway.

He revealed that the only reason they stopped filming was that the UP government had ordered them to shut down till March 22, 2020. Niraj Kothari added that they began their Lucknow shoot 20 days ago and they would have continued filming till the end of March if things were normal. However, with the coronavirus outbreak now, they were halting their schedule. He also claimed that Kartik Aryan only returned to Mumbai due to the injuries he suffered on the sets and not because of the virus.

