Kartik-Parineeti's Banter Over Similar Pics From Mountains Leaves Fans Divided; See Post

Bollywood stars Parineeti Chopra and Kartik Aaryan took a trip to the highlands and posted stunning photos from their journey. Despite the fact that they visited different locations at various times, their photographs and poses are very similar. The same was pointed out by a fan account, causing a hilarious dispute between the performers. Kartik Aaryan said that Parineeti Chopra cloned him, but the actress denies this. Kartik also mimicked Parineeti's poses, as per Parineeti's Instagram Stories. They're sharing a collage of their photos that they've arranged side by side.

She wrote, “Mere @kartikaaryan kya bolte ho." Reacting to her post, Kartik reshared the post counter-blaming Parineeti. He wrote, “Stop copying me Pari.” Thir funny banter didn't stop here. Parineeti again shared his post and said, "GUTS. Need Diet_Mountain to announce the truth about who copied whom.”

Kartik-Parineeti's banter over similar pics from mountain

'Dhamaka,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Freddy,' and the recently added title 'Shehzada' are among Kartik's next flicks. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, 'Shehzada,' also stars Kriti Sanon. Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill are the producers of the film. Kartik's most anticipated film is Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which is scheduled to release in 2022.

The actor will reunite with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon for the film Shehzada. Rohit Dhawan will direct the forthcoming film, which will be his third film of the year. Kartik shared the news with a poster and a release date, stating that the film will be released on November 4, 2022. The phrase 'He Returns Home' supports the title. The film would be a remake of Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was released in South India.

Parineeti Chopra's upcoming movies

Parineeti Chopra, on the other hand, has recently appeared in films such as "The Girl On The Train," "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar," and "Saina". The actress will star alongside Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in the upcoming film Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Kabir Singh, is behind the camera. She was recently seen vacationing with her family in the Maldives and had taken to Instagram to talk about her experience of sleeping in a boat for 8 days.

(IMAGE: Facebook)