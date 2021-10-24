Karwa Chauth 2021: Sneak Peek Into Mira Rajput And Other Bollywood Divas' Celebrations

The Hindu festival of Karwa Chauth is the celebration of the loving bond between a husband and wife. The festival is observed in different parts of the county. Married women observe a one-day fast on Karwa Chauth for their happy married life and the long lives of their husbands. While the festive vibes are in the air, here is how Mira Rajput, Raveena Tandon and other Bollywood divas are celebrating Karwa Chauth.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is all prepared for the prosperous occasion. Mira took to her Instagram stories to share a photo of her hand with some henna on it. Seemingly, Mira especially got henna painted on her hands for Karwa Chauth. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor tied the knot in July 2015. The couple is parents to their daughter Misha and son Zain.

Raveena Tandon observes Karwa Chauth fast for her family

Bollywood star Raveena Tandon has a different reason to celebrate Karwa Chauth. Through an Instagram story, the actor revealed she observes fast not for her God that she has faith in, but for the health of the family. The actor shared a photo of her in a red traditional ensemble. She wore a red suit with golden accents with heavy jewellery. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "The fact that this day is dedicated to prayers for my family, my fast is not for my god who I have faith in, but is unseen, my fast is for the health and prosperity of my family and loved ones who I laugh, live and enjoy my each moment with every day". She further wished her followers and wrote, "Happy Karwa Chauth Ladies! God Bless you and your families!".

Esha Deol's Karwa Chauth celebration is for "saath"

Esha Deol shared a photo of herself looking in the mirror with a red drape. Through the caption, the actor shared why she believes in Karwa Chauth and what is her belief behind celebrating it. The Dhoom star mentioned the day is to celebrate the togetherness of husband and wife. She wrote, "Karwa chauth has a lot more to it than the vermillion on your head or the fast or the tradition; For me, it is the love, the feeling, the spirit of sacrifice and selflessness that I celebrate and cherish. It makes me bask in the feeling of being loved by someone and having someone special in my life to share that love. Although I do follow the ritual of 'fasting' and feasting later on 😋, I believe fast or no fast, it is all about the 'saath' and the celebration of this 'saath' that matters the most."

Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor/PTI