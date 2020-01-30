Kasautii Zindagii Kay Spoiler Alert: Prerna To Have A New Tragedy?

Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay witnessed a strong drama as Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes’ (Prerna) love story would once again witness a turning point. Ever since an intoxicated Prerna expressed her love for Anurag, Komolika left no stone unturned in creating issues between the two. While Komolika’s vicious plan was going to come to light, she turned to blame game once again.

While Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode January 29 showed Prerna returning to the Basu mansion safe and secure. Komolika, on the other hand, lost all her cool as Anurag brought home Jagga. Anurag’s intention of knowing the truth from Jagga had made Komilika very nervous. She tried her level best to come up with an idea to kill Jagga.

In the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika was seen harassing Jagga and also tried to kill him with a knife. The twist in the tale came to light when Moloy was just about to catch her in the act but unfortunately, he had not worn his spectacles to see what was happening.

In the upcoming episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna will catch Komolika’s attempts. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo for Monday showed Jagga spilling the beans about who was the mastermind behind the horrible plan of killing Prerna. Will Jagga reveal it was Komolika or Prerna has to get ready for another tragedy in her love life?

#KasautiiZindagiiKay Without any doubt #AnuragBasu was the show stealer today! From beating Jagga to a pulp to consoling Pre promising that he will protect her till his last breath and ferociously questioning Jagga to who sent him to kill Pre! #ParthSamthaan is outstanding! pic.twitter.com/em6kS2e1aB — Edangel (@AngelinaEdangel) January 30, 2020

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from the show)

