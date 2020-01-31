Kasautii Zindagii Kay Weekend Twist: Prerna And Anurag Locked In Changing Room?

The recent episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay saw Anurag bringing home Jagga to know who is the mastermind behind the ugly plan of killing Prerna. However, Parth Samthaan (Anurag) and Erica Fernandes' (Prerna) tragical love story is always ready to welcome a new twist. Komolika has left no stone unturned in creating problems between the two.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay weekend twist alert

In Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 30 episode, Moloy is just about to catch hold of Komolika, but does not recognise her as he had not worn his specs. An infuriated Komolika holds Jagga at a gun-point and asks him to keep shut. She also threatens to kill him if he thinks of spilling the beans to Anurag.

In disguise, Komolika spikes Anurag's water, but nothing affects him. Meanwhile, Prerna goes downstairs and spots Komolika's vicious move against Jagga. After all the drama, the twist in the tale comes to light when Anurag bashes Jagga who hurt his lady love.

The January 31 episode is leaving fans smitten as the eye contact between Anurag and Prerna speaks volumes about their evergreen love. Anurag cannot take his eyes off Prerna and takes a deep breath, feeling happy that Prerna is safe and secure. Komolika who cannot digest it and once again spikes Anurag's drink the moment he is about to recollect something.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo shows Viraj informing the Basu's that he is all set to take Prerna for their engagement shopping. Anurag is seen stammering and pretending that he is happy about the plan. While we see Viraj selecting an outfit for Prerna, fans are all eager to see why Anurag pulled Prerna with him in the changing room. Has Komolika sent someone to kill Prerna again? Take a look at the excitement fans have showered on social media to see the duo sharing a cute moment again.

Still in hope..

Hoping her love wud eventually reach its destination..i.e to be with him forever...inspite of going thru too many kasautii's#EricaFernandes #KasautiiZindagiiKay pic.twitter.com/56LSEHwvBA — 🌷🆃🅴🅰🅼 🅿🆁🅴🆁🅽🅰🌷 (@EjfMmir) January 31, 2020

#EricaFernandes Eyes can express any emotions

One can see the look n say..#prerna was internally waiting for this moment when Jagga pointed fingers at Komolika



When that anticipated moment came...she looked at KL with slight smile of confidence n courage #KasautiiZindagiiKay pic.twitter.com/TLSB0wAIJI — 🌷🆃🅴🅰🅼 🅿🆁🅴🆁🅽🅰🌷 (@EjfMmir) January 31, 2020



