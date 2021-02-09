Kashmera Shah Grooves To The Tune Of 'Halka Halka' In Goa; Watch The Video

Kashmera Shah is currently in Goa vacationing with her hubby Krushna and enjoying her time off to the fullest. On February 8, the actress dropped a video on Instagram dancing on the beach to the Neha Kakkar and Amit Trivedi song Halka Halka. Scroll on to find more details of Kashmera Shah's videos.

Kashmera Shah's Video

The actress' new video is a slow-motion clip of Kashmera dancing and jumping while on the beaches of Goa. The actress is wearing a full-sleeved pink crop top and has paired it with hot pink shorts. She completed her look with huge pink sunglasses. Kashmera looks stunning in the video and her moves and expressions are on point. Check out the video below;

Netizens React to Kashmera Shah's Instagram Video

Kashmera Shah's Instagram post captured the attention of many and her moves had her fans and followers swooning. Her comment section is flooded with the netizens sharing their love and praising the actress through heart and fire emojis. One user wrote, "How can someone be so beautiful, I am not sure but I know that this is your natural beauty" while another fan commented "Looking very beautiful and pretty." Take a look at the comments below:

Kashmera Shah is very active on Instagram and often treats her fans with a lot of posts and dance videos. Even while she is on a vacay in Goa, she has posted a couple of pictures and dance videos wowing her fans with her moves.

In another IGTV video, Kashmera mentioned that it's so beautiful in Goa and that she's on a vacation accompanied by her friends. She also went on to mention the shack she was at and recommended it to her followers. She then gave a peek into how the sunset looked like out there and also showed how the kids were enjoying their sand-play. She wore a black halter neck dress and complimented her outfit with vintage sunglasses. As soon as her video was up, TV celebs Mahhi Vij, Pooja Batra, Shardul Pandit and many others dropped their comments.

On January 29, the actress gave a glimpse of her photoshoot with the song Hot Queen by Diler Singh Kharkiya playing in the background. Kashmera looked gorgeous in a white bodysuit paired with stiletto boots.

