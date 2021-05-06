Kashmera Shah Is Her Own Cheerleader And Her Powerful Note For Haters Is Proof Of That

Kashmera Shah took to her Instagram handle to pen a powerful note against her haters with a stunning bikini photo. The 49-year-old actor advocates body positivity and keeps sharing motivational messages with her followers. In Kashmera Shah's Instagram post from Wednesday, May 5, she shared a photo of her in which she was seen in red lingerie and sported a blue satin shirt over it while posing on a bed.

Kashmera Shah's powerful message for her haters

Upon sharing the photo, the Revati actor penned a note on the caption to slam her haters and she called herself her own cheerleader. She wrote "I have enough critics already. But the loudest voice I hear is my own. I am my own cheerleader. So go ahead and have a field day trolling. After all you also need something to do with your life my dear haters. #kashisback #kashmerashah". Soon after she added the post to her Instagram feed, many fans and followers commented to applaud her powerful message.

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande wrote, "So so motivating Kashmera. Wish to have a body like u". One of the users wrote, "Wow gorgeous all haters are jealous because they don't have a body like you". Her fans added comments like "The Stong Lady", "inspiring", and also complimented her look.

A look at Kashmera Shah's photos

This was not the first time Kashmera gave it back to haters with a powerful message. A couple of weeks ago she shared a photo in bodysuit along with a message about how she turned other people's jealousy into positive manifestation. Taking to the caption she wrote, "I have learnt to turn other people’s jealousy into positive manifestation. I no longer do anything that is Normal ( I actually never did it but there was a small phase when I became ordinary and honest). Now honesty will continue but no blind following".

Kashmera Shah married actor and comedian Abhishek Sharma in 2012 and they both have appeared as participants in the Couple Reality shows like Nach Baliya, Kabhi Kabhii Pyar Kabhi Kabhi Yaa, and Love Lock Up. The couple has been blessed with twin sons, Rayaan and Krishaang, through surrogacy. Kashmera often shares endearing moments with her sons like cute selfies and their candid moments together. Check out some of their family moments-

IMAGE: KASHMERA SHAH'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.