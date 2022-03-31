'Kashmir Files': Not Just India, Here's How Anupam Kher Starrer Scripted History Globally

The Kashmir Files hit the big screens on March 11 and ever since, has been lauded by several viewers as well as critics and has also been performing impeccably at the box office. There have been several reports claiming that the film was bringing people back to the theatres amidst the COVID-induced curbs. However, the film has also created history globally as it minted a lump sum of money in Canada, The United States, New Zealand, and many more countries.

The Kashmir Files international box office

Starring Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and others in pivotal roles, the film was helmed by Vivek Agnihotri and became the talk of the town ever since its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a recent post stated that the film has created history across the world. In North America, predominantly Canada and the United States, the movie has crossed Rs 28 Cr and has also carried out impeccable business in Australia, where it minted Rs 6.32 Cr. The Kashmir Files earned Rs 3.97 Cr in the UK and made a business of Rs 34.16 Lacs in New Zealand. On day 19 at the box office in India, the film earned Rs 234.03 Cr and was lauded by many.

Have a look at the numbers here

‘THE KASHMIR FILES’ CREATES HISTORY… #TheKashmirFiles is rewriting record books in the international arena… Biz in key international markets - #NorthAmerica and #Australia - is an eye-opener… #UK is fantastic too, while #NZ has started on a solid note… Data in next tweet… pic.twitter.com/HJz7rTgrxJ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2022

Director Vivek Agnihotri took to his social media account and reshared the post as he was glad that people were 'uniting all over the world' to watch the movie. He also urged those who wish to watch the film, but are unable to, due to its unavailability in their country to reach out to him. He wrote, "People are uniting all over the world with the truth of #TheKashmirFiles. If it’s not running in your country and a group of you want to see it, pl reply or DM. I’d do my best to help you screen it there."

People are uniting all over the world with the truth of #TheKashmirFiles.

If it’s not running in your country and a group of you want to see it, pl reply or DM. I’d do my best to help you screen it there. #RightToJustice https://t.co/OQSqNFhQsT — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the film's lead actor Anupam Kher took to his social media handle and dedicated his latest release to his late father, Pushkar Nath. He shared the last picture he clicked with his father and hailed him for his kindness as he called him an 'extraordinary father'. Sharing the picture online he wrote, "My last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. The simplest soul on earth. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to Kashmir but couldn’t! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him.🙏💔 #KashmiriHindu"

My last pic with my father #PushkarNath Ji. The simplest soul on earth. Touched everyone’s life with his kindness. An ordinary man. But an extraordinary father. He longed to go to Kashmir but couldn’t! My performance in #TheKashmirFiles is dedicated to him.🙏💔 #KashmiriHindu pic.twitter.com/GG2OhtSgQ2 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 31, 2022

Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh