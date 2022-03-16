Kashmir Files Row: Congress Counters PM Modi; Asks 'How Long Will You Spread Lies & Hate?'

Lashing out at PM Modi's comment on 'The Kashmir Files', Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday, questioned how long the BJP will thrive on lies and spreading hate. Claiming that RSS and BJP were against the Independence movement, he said that the BJP aped the British by adopting a 'Divide and Rule' policy. Congress has been downplaying the Kashmiri Pandits' exodus claiming one should respect 'all Kashmiris who have made sacrifices', blaming BJP for denying the repatriation of Kashmiri Pandits.

Kashmir files row: Congress hits back at PM Modi

"When Kashmiri Pandits were forced to flee under the shadow of terror and barbarism in 1990, what were the 85 BJP MPs doing then, with whose support the VP Singh government was running at the Centre? Instead of giving security to the CM, why did the Governor instigate the Pandits to flee? But the BJP gave tacit support to this tragedy, taking out 'Rath Yatra' for political gains," tweeted Randeep Surjewala.

He added, "When they could not do anything for the Kashmiri Pandits, they started showing the "film"? Will you only take advantage of the wounds?". Comparing jobs created in J&K under UPA to BJP, he said that the Modi govt had failed the Kashmiris.

7/7

और हाँ,

कश्मीर और कश्मीरी पंडितों के लिए



UPA सरकार में-

•10 साल में 4241 आतंकी मारे गए

•PM पैकेज में 3000 नौकरी

•5911 ट्रांजिट आवास बनाये



मोदी सरकार में-

• 8 साल में 1419 आतंकी मारे गए

• केवल 520 नौकरी मिली

•1000 ट्रांज़िट आवास बनाये



सिर्फ़ घाव हरा कर फ़ायदा उठाएंगे? — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 15, 2022

PM Modi: 'Attempt to suppress truth'

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi lauded the 'Kashmir Files', slamming people for trying to 'suppress what is shown in the film'. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film 'Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. It has been declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, UP, Goa and Gujarat.

Addressing the BJP Parliamentary meeting, PM Modi said, "People speak a lot of film appreciation but you must have seen - Emergency- no one made a film on it because they tried to hide the truth. When we decided to observe August 14 as a Partition horror day then people had problems with it, how can we forget this? The way these people are opposing this film for the past 5-6 days, my viewpoint is not film, my point is truth. They are shocked that the truth was suppressed for years, now someone is trying to show it," said PM Modi.

Congress stirs controversy over Kashmir Files

Stirring a massive controversy, Congress' Kerala Twitter handle took on Vivek Agnihotri's 'Kashmir Files' movie on Sunday, sharing a long thread of 'facts' about the Kashmiri Pandit exodus in 1990. In a bid to downplay the exodus, Congress claimed that it was the terrorists who killed 399 Kashmiri Pandits between (1990-2007) while 15,000 Muslims were killed during the same era. Facing severe backlash for its tweet, Congress later took down the first tweet. In a series of tweets, Congress claimed that then-J&K Governor Jagmohan was an RSS man under whose rule Pandits were driven out of the Valley. Many Twitter users have questioned if Rahul Gandhi - who is a Kerala MP - endorsed this view.