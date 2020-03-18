Kasturba Hospital Witnesses Positive Change After Celeb Chef Amrita Raichand's Viral Post

Recently, ace chef Amrita Raichand visited the Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai after she posted about the deplorable conditions of the place amidst the coronavirus pandemic. On her recent hospital tour, Amrita was happy that the hospital took her criticism positively and implemented constructive measures. Even fans were glad that the hospital took Amrita’s now-viral post as constructive criticism.

Fans glad to see the change in Kasturba Hospital

Coronavirus has created a panic like situation across the globe. The pandemic has affected several industries all around the world and has also created a burden on the health system as the number of patients is increasing day-by-day.

Amidst the pandemic, chef Amrita Raichand’s post went viral that showed the grim condition of Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital. In her now viral Instagram post, Amrita talked about poor management and hospital conditions in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak. Even fans supported her and thanked her for spreading awareness regarding the hospital’s bad state.

Kasturba Hospital’s management took Amrita’s post as constructive criticism and brought in rapid changes to improve their facilities. The hospital management even invited the celebrity chef for a tour. During her hospital tour, Amrita interacted with hospital staff.

Amrita took to Instagram and posted videos from her hospital visit. She even snapped pictures of the development brought to the hospital after her first post. Fans were quick to thank Amrita Raichand for spreading awareness that resulted into these constructive results.

