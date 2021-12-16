Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot on December 9 and have been sharing glimpses of their special day with fans online ever since. Kaif has now changed her Instagram display picture to one with her and Kaushal from their wedding day.

The duo got married in the presence of their close friends and family at the Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif changes her Instagram display picture

The Bollywood actor went ahead and changed her profile picture on Instagram to one of her and Kaushal gazing into each other's eyes on their special day. The picture she chose to use was one of the images with which the duo broke the news on social media about their wedding. The couple looks deeply in love as the sun shines behind them in the picture.

As the couple made their marriage 'insta-official' for the first time, they shared some elegant pictures from their dreamy wedding with their fans and followers online. In the caption of their post, they sought 'love and blessings' for their new journey as a married couple. The caption read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽❤️"

The couple most recently shared a collection of pictures from their pre-wedding festivities as they posed against the scenic backdrop of a sunset. The bride donned a pastel tulle saree by Sabyasachi, which paid tribute to her mother's British heritage. Her breathtaking outfit also included hand-cut English flowers and semi-precious gems and crystals. The groom on the other hand wore a beige bandhgala with trousers, which he accompanied with custom-made juttis by Sabyasachi accessories. The duo captioned the images, "To love, honor and cherish."

Anaita Shroff Adajania, who is Kaif's close friend and celebrity stylist recently opened up about the preparations that went on behind the scenes ahead of the big day, as she spoke to Pinkvilla. She mentioned that each of the bride's outfits told a different story and had a different mood board and theme. She mentioned that the planning was 'going on for months' and also shared that everything was 'pretty organic'.

