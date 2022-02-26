Katrina Kaif Amazed At Anshula Kapoor's Weight Loss Transformation; 'Look At You'

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is known for her views on body positivity and encouraging acceptance of self and others regardless of body shape and size. Well, Anshula looks completely different in her new picture as it seems like she has shredded some weight. In the caption, she posted the lyrics from Colbie Caillat's song 'Try'. The pic earned several comments and hearts from fans as well as celebs, but one comment which caught everybody's attention is of Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif, who herself inspires many people by getting her body into good shape.

Anshula's transformation pic is commendable

Anshula Kapoor, who runs a charitable organisation Fankind that connects stars with their fans, took to her Instagram handle and shared a transformation picture in which she looks completely unrecognizable. Anshula wore a green t-shirt and grey trousers in her mirror selfie. She captioned the picture, "Take your make-up off, Let your hair down. Take a breath Look into the mirror, at yourself Don't you like yourself? Cause I like you."

Katrina Kaif hails Anshula for amazing transformation

Well, the post garnered several comments from celebs as well as fans. Katrina Kaif exclaimed, "Look at you" and it seems like the Sooryavanshi actor is amazed by Anshula's transformation. Among the other celebs cheering for the young lady include Sanjay Kapoor as he commented, "wow", Sunita Kapoor also dropped a red heart in the comment section. Fans have been praising Anshula for such a wonderful transformation as one wrote, "Your transformation is so so inspiring. More power to you!", another one stated, "Good going Anshula u half your size I’m very happy for you" and others hailed the lady with hearts and thumbs-up emojis.

Anshula on body-positivity

Anshula has always been vocal about body positivity. Earlier, she even penned a heartfelt note which speaks volumes about acceptance. The note read, "Dark circles. Stretch marks. Cellulite. Soft belly. Loose skin. Love handles. White hair. Wrinkles... I’m learning to love it all." Continuing her part, Anshula wrote, "This body has helped me survive 30 years, she’s helped me heal, she’s helped me breathe, she’s helped me show love and receive love." "She’s helped me live through grief, pain, joy and everything in between. She’s been with me through emotional eating food binges and she’s also survived through every fad diet I’ve put her through", she noted.

