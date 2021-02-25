Katrina Kaif, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora Wish Anaita Shroff Adjania On Her Birthday

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif, Ananya Pandey and Malaika Arora Khan wished noted fashion stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania a happy birthday on their Instagram stories. Anita Adajania is a popular fashion stylist who is also the Fashion Director of Vogue India magazine. As the fashion stylist turned 49, several actors including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor wished the stylist a happy birthday! Take a look at what the celebs said in their birthday wishes here.

Katrina Kaif wished her Dhoom 3 stylist saying, "Happy birthday, my @anitashroffadajania, the OG style queen, been telling me what to wear and what not to since I was 18. My dearest person wish all the joy in the world - me and naiti always, together forever".

Ananya Panday posted the picture with the stylist with a simple happy birthday message, while Malaika Arora Khan posted a candid yet glamorous moment between the two and wrote, "Happy birthday, my forever Vogue!" Take a look at their wishes here!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam K Ahuja among others also wished Anaita a happy birthday. Kareen Kapoor wrote, "Happy birthday to the happiest, chicest and the absolute best, Not Saif guys, Anaita my love." Sonam wished Anaita saying, "To the woman who's made being stylish the norm and who instantly turns up the glam quotient of the room even while wearing a ganji. Happy happy birthday Anaita, always in Vogue". Take a look at their wishes here!

More about Anaita Shroff Adjania's work

Anaita Shroff Adajania is an Indian fashion stylist, costume designer and actor who is currently the Fashion Director for Vogue India's Magazine. She debuted her career as a fashion editor for Elle Magazine in 1996 and then with L'Officiel India. Founder of the Style Cell company, Adajania has been working as a fashion stylist for celebrities in several Bollywood films like Dhoom 2, Being Cyrus, Everybody Says I'm Fine!, Love Aaj Kal (2009) and Cocktail.

She reportedly styled John Abraham and Esha Deol in Dhoom, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Dhoom 2 and Katrina Kaif in Dhoom 3. Besides being a fashion designer, Anaita has also acted in brief roles in films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995), where she played Kajol's friend Sheena and in Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) where she played Gita, Rohit's (Saif Ali Khan) friend. She is married to Cocktail and Angrezi Medium filmmaker Homi Adajania since 2002.

