Katrina Kaif And Kiara Advani Look Stunning In One Shoulder Outfits; See Pics

Katrina Kaif, one of the most successful actors in Bollywood, was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat co-starring Salman Khan and the movie gained massive commercial success. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi co-starring Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn. Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be reuniting in the film after a very long time and fans are excited to see them on the silver screen.

Katrina Kaif is known for her performance in movies like Maine Pyar Kyu Kiya?, Humko Deewana Kar Gaye, Namastey London, Partner, Welcome, Race, Singh is Kinng, Yuvvraaj, New York, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and many more. Katrina Kaif always manages to impress her fans with her stellar performances and her unique sartorial choices. The actor is also an avid social media user and wins the hearts of millions with her beautiful pictures and posts.

Kiara Advani has carved a niche for herself in the industry in a very short span of time. The actor shot to stardom with her role in M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Kabir Singh actor Kiara Advani has also won the hearts of the audience with her incredible acting skills and also her fashion game. She is known for her performance in Kabir Singh, Good Newwz, Guilty, Fugly, Machine, and many more. Recently, the two actors were spotted wearing similar outfits. Here are their best looks in one-sided sleeves. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani in one-sided sleeve styles

Katrina Kaif can be seen rocking an all-pink outfit. Katrina can be seen sporting a dress with full of interesting elements like her one-sided balloon-shaped sleeves. Instead of opting for heavy jewellery, the actor opted for a minimalistic makeup and left her hair open for the picture.

Kiara Advani always experiments with various styles. The pink dress the actor wore features some interesting aspects, including the one-sided sleeve that makes the outfit an ideal wear for any party. Although her dress sported one-sided sleeve, the silhouette highlighted her toned physique and the truffles added an extra edge of drama to her overall look. Have a closer look at the outfit below:

