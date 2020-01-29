The Debate
Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan's Family Attend 'Picture Pathshala' Event

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan's family attends 'Picture Pathshala' event together.

Bollywood Actress, Katrina Kaif attended the 'Picture Pathshala' event in Mumbai on January 28. The event was also attended by actor Salman Khan’s family members - Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri, were among those who graced the occasion.

 

 

