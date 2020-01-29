Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan's Family Attend 'Picture Pathshala' Event

Bollywood Actress, Katrina Kaif attended the 'Picture Pathshala' event in Mumbai on January 28. The event was also attended by actor Salman Khan’s family members - Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Sohail Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri, were among those who graced the occasion.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.